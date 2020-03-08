Hans Raj Bhardwaj, former Union Law minister, dies at 82

Former Union law minister H R Bhardwaj. (File) Former Union law minister H R Bhardwaj. (File)

Former Union law minister Hans Raj Bhardwaj passed away Sunday. Bhardwaj, 82, was a Congress leader and part of the UPA government, holding the second-longest tenure in the Law ministry.

Bhardwaj was the Karnataka Governor between 2009 and 2014 and was given the additional charge as the Governor of Kerala in January 2012, which he abandoned in March 2013.

More to follow.

