Despite conducting more than 2.14 lakh vaccination sessions, Maharashtra has vaccinated just 86,855 girls against cervical cancer, covering only 9 per cent of the state’s target of 9.84 lakh 14-year-olds.
Maharashtra ranked 32nd among 36 states and Union Territories in the national HPV vaccination campaign report on the U-WIN platform as of October 14, which put national coverage at 79.51 per cent. Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram had covered 100 per cent of their targets. Among states with a target of more than 5 lakh girls, Maharashtra was the lowest. The report puts Maharashtra’s target at 9.38 lakh girls.
The poor uptake comes even as the state has screened more than 1.11 crore women for cervical cancer under its non-communicable disease (NCD) programme. Mumbai has recorded an even lower HPV vaccination coverage of just 2 per cent.
The state health department figures, as of November 15, were released ahead of World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day on November 17. They highlight the challenge of translating access to preventive healthcare into actual vaccine uptake. On November 15, a Sunday, just one girl, in Nanded, received the HPV vaccine across the state, despite 10 vaccination sessions being held.
Acknowledging the shortfall, Dr Sandeep Sangale, Additional Director, Health Services, State Family Welfare Bureau, said the department was trying to encourage more parents to get their daughters vaccinated.
“The performance has been way below the target. So far, there has not been a single case of any kind of side effects after taking the vaccine in any state. People should come forward and encourage their daughters to get the vaccine,” he said.
The U-WIN report of October 14 records 146 minor, serious and severe adverse events following immunisation across the country, against 91.82 lakh girls vaccinated. Three of these were in Maharashtra.
District-wise figures show wide disparities. Wardha has recorded the highest coverage at 25 per cent, followed by Parbhani and Dhule at 23 per cent each, and Sangli and Gondia at 19 per cent each. Mumbai and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have vaccinated just 2 per cent of their respective targets, while Pune has recorded 4 per cent and Thane 8 per cent.
The Indian Express had earlier reported in April that misinformation, including online claims linking the HPV vaccine to infertility, had contributed to hesitancy among parents. Health officials have stressed the need for awareness campaigns to address such misconceptions.
Launched nationally on February 28, 2026, the free HPV vaccination campaign aims to cover around 1.15 crore 14-year-old girls across the country. Maharashtra is administering Gardasil-4, which protects against four HPV types, 6, 11, 16 and 18. Types 16 and 18 account for a substantial proportion of cervical cancer cases.
Of the women screened under the state’s NCD programme as of May 2026, 6,260 were recorded as diagnosed and 5,395 as having received treatment, according to health department data.
To expand access to early detection, the state has also deployed eight cancer screening and diagnostic vans, one for each administrative division, to cover all 36 districts. Between February 1, 2025, and May 13, 2026, the vans screened 10,273 women. Of these, 889 underwent biopsies, 20 were diagnosed with cervical cancer and 49 were referred to higher healthcare facilities.
Cervical cancer is largely preventable through HPV vaccination and regular screening. Persistent infection with high-risk HPV strains can cause abnormal changes in cervical cells that may eventually develop into cancer.