Despite conducting more than 2.14 lakh vaccination sessions, Maharashtra has vaccinated just 86,855 girls against cervical cancer, covering only 9 per cent of the state’s target of 9.84 lakh 14-year-olds.

Maharashtra ranked 32nd among 36 states and Union Territories in the national HPV vaccination campaign report on the U-WIN platform as of October 14, which put national coverage at 79.51 per cent. Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram had covered 100 per cent of their targets. Among states with a target of more than 5 lakh girls, Maharashtra was the lowest. The report puts Maharashtra’s target at 9.38 lakh girls.

What you need to know about HPV and its vaccine. What you need to know about HPV and its vaccine.

The poor uptake comes even as the state has screened more than 1.11 crore women for cervical cancer under its non-communicable disease (NCD) programme. Mumbai has recorded an even lower HPV vaccination coverage of just 2 per cent.