Fire breaks out at HPCL refinery in Visakhapatnam, no casualties reported

The fire is believed to have broken out in the sulphur storage tank. Six fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames

Written by: Nikhila Henry
1 min readHyderabadUpdated: Nov 3, 2026 01:21 AM IST
Fire breaks out at HPCL in Vizag, no casualties reportedThe fire is believed to have broken out in the sulphur storage tank. (Videograb)
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A fire broke out at the HPCL facility here on Monday night, Visakhapatnam City police said.

However, there were no casualties, E Narasimha, SHO of Malkapuram police station, told The Indian Express.

“A fire broke out in Vizag HPCL (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited) facility at around 9.45 pm. It was brought under control within an hour and there were no casualties,” Narasimha said.

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Six fire tenders were pressed into service to control the fire.

The fire is believed to have broken out in the sulphur storage tank. “There was a blast in this tank,” Narasimha said.

HPCL authorities were unreachable. The cause of the fire is not known yet.

Visuals of a towering column of fire accompanied by thick smoke had gone viral.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanni... Read More

 

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