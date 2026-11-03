Fire breaks out at HPCL refinery in Visakhapatnam, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at the HPCL facility here on Monday night, Visakhapatnam City police said.

However, there were no casualties, E Narasimha, SHO of Malkapuram police station, told The Indian Express.

“A fire broke out in Vizag HPCL (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited) facility at around 9.45 pm. It was brought under control within an hour and there were no casualties,” Narasimha said.

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Six fire tenders were pressed into service to control the fire.

Fire seen at HPCL oil refinery in Visakhapatnam, India. https://t.co/oeX51ELDt5 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 2, 2026

The fire is believed to have broken out in the sulphur storage tank. “There was a blast in this tank,” Narasimha said.

HPCL authorities were unreachable. The cause of the fire is not known yet.

Visuals of a towering column of fire accompanied by thick smoke had gone viral.