Andhra Pradesh: Major fire at HPCL plant in Visakhapatnam

(ANI)

A major fire broke out at the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) plant in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday afternoon, but no immediate casualties were reported.

Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out at HPCL plant in Visakhapatnam. District fire tenders being rushed to the spot. The cause of the incident yet to be ascertained. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/n8JNfEqslx — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021

An emergency siren was immediately sounded following which the employees and workers rushed out of the unit.

“There was a deafening sound like a blast and there was a ball of fire. The siren was sounded and we all came running out to safety,” some workers said, coming out of the plant.

Fire tenders at the plant and also from outside were rushed in to put out the blaze and the operation was continuing.