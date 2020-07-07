HP: Unable to decipher medical report HC asks doctors to write in legible handwriting

The high court was hearing a petition seeking the anticipatory bail for several persons involved in a brawl in Majra in Sirmaur last month. The high court was hearing a petition seeking the anticipatory bail for several persons involved in a brawl in Majra in Sirmaur last month.

Following illegible medical reports produced during an anticipatory bail hearing, the High Court of Himachal Pradesh Monday directed doctors to write reports in a legible handwriting in the future.

The high court was hearing a petition seeking the anticipatory bail for several persons involved in a brawl in Majra in Sirmaur last month. During the course of the hearing, when the prosecution produced the medico-legal reports of the complainants and the accused, the court observed that it was impossible to make out what was written in the reports.

The court asked the advocate general to clarify the contents of the reports but neither the advocate general nor the police officer present in the court were able to read them. The state government was then asked to reproduce the reports in a typed and readable format.

“To avoid such a situation in future, causing wastage of time and energy, it is necessary to direct the director, health services, to issue instructions/advisory/guidelines to the doctors to record their observations, findings and opinions in MLCs and other documents of medical examination in such a manner that it is at least readable so as to construe the meaning thereof,” the court said while disposing of the petition.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.