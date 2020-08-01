HP records 28% deficit rainfall in July

Only Bilaspur district witnessed excess rainfall, recording 378.2 mm against a normal of 301.9 mm, while the highest deficit was in Lahaul-Spiti district (71 per cent below normal). (Rerpesentational) Only Bilaspur district witnessed excess rainfall, recording 378.2 mm against a normal of 301.9 mm, while the highest deficit was in Lahaul-Spiti district (71 per cent below normal). (Rerpesentational)

The total rainfall in Himachal Pradesh this month was below normal by 28 per cent with six districts receiving deficit or scanty rainfall, said the monthly weather report released by IMD’s meteorological centre at Shimla on Friday.

The state received 202.9 millimetres of rainfall in two spells from July 1 to 13 and July 15 to 31, and there were only two dry days during the month, said the report.

Only Bilaspur district witnessed excess rainfall, recording 378.2 mm against a normal of 301.9 mm, while the highest deficit was in Lahaul-Spiti district (71 per cent below normal). Mandi and Sirmaur districts recorded a deficit of 34 and 45 percent below normal, respectively.

According to the report, there has been a deficit in rainfall during the month of July in Himachal eight times in the last 17 years. The highest July rainfall during this time was witnessed in 2013, when the state received 241 mm precipitation, which is 143 per cent above normal.

This July, there were two days of very heavy rainfall, the 25th and 29th, when Ghumarwin in Bilaspur received the highest rainfall of 225 mm and 160 mm respectively. On the remaining rainfall days, there was moderate to heavy rainfall over most of the days. Besides

Ghumarwin, some of the other stations which received heavy rain include Baijnath (142 mm on July 30), Dharamshala (91.8 mm on July 29), Shimla Aero (85.3 mm on July 30), Bilaspur Sadar (85.2 mm on July 30), and Solan (82 mm on July 8).

The districts which recorded a deficit this month are Lahaul-Spiti (- 71 per cent), Chamba (- 69 per cent), Sirmaur (- 45 per cent), Mandi (- 34 per cent) and Kangra (- 32 per cent). The rainfall in Kullu, Solan, Una, Shimla and Hamirpur districts was within the normal range.. Kangra, where the normal rainfall is the highest in the state, recorded 391.6 mm against a normal of 577.7 mm this July.

