Himachal Pradesh governor advocates separate ministry for Himalayan states

A separate ministry should be created at the Centre to resolve the common issues of the Himalayan states as the problems of this region are different from those faced in the plains, Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Dev Vrat said Friday.

He was addressing a conclave of chief ministers and parliamentarians of 12 Himalayan states here. The theme of the meet is “wellbeing of the next generation of Himalayan people”.

The conclave was inaugurated by Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The governor said, “Nowadays, we talk about global warming, while its main reason is chemical farming. Various departments and organisations are promoting chemical farming though they are aware of the fact that companies producing chemical products are responsible for pollution and global

Dev Vrat said he appreciated the efforts of CM Jai Ram Thakur in promoting natural farming in the state. He said only natural farming could increase the organic carbon content of the soil.

Jammu and Kashmir Agriculture Director Altaf Aijaz Andrabi and Forest Commissioner Manoj K Dwivedi were also present on the occasion.

Panel discussions are being held on agriculture, hydropower and tourism.

Earlier, Himachal Thakur honoured Radha Mohan Singh, Kiren Rijiju and other dignitaries with shawls and Himachali topis.

