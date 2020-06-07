HP: Domestic help held for stealing employer’s Rs 3.5L using phone

Officials added that sharing excessive information about oneself on social media is like inviting cyber fraudsters to commit identity thefts and other offences. (Representational) Officials added that sharing excessive information about oneself on social media is like inviting cyber fraudsters to commit identity thefts and other offences. (Representational)

The Himachal Pradesh police has arrested a young man employed as domestic help with an 81-year-old woman in Shimla, who allegedly stole Rs 3.5 lakh from his employer’s bank account through the internet and spent most of it on mobile gaming, cyber crime officials said on Saturday.

The accused, a resident of Sunni, was employed at the house of one Sunita Bhardwaj, and sometimes had access to her phone. He stole her money through netbanking and used most of it on the online card game Teen Patti, said Narvir Singh Rathour, Additional Superintendent of Police, state cyber crime police station.

Rathour said that the increasing use of Internet, particularly during the ongoing pandemic, has resulted in a corresponding increase in cyber crimes. While 1,638 complaints of online crime were received by the police station in 2019, officials have already received 1,264 complaints (77 per cent of last year’s total complaints) so far this year, he said. “In both these years, we have managed to get around Rs 25 lakh refunded in the victims’ accounts,” he said.

Urging residents to secure their devices and social media/netbanking accounts with strong passwords, Rathour said that in many of these cases, the accused turned out to be the victim’s friend, relative, colleague or employee. “In Kangra, a private company lost its crucial data after a disgruntled ex-employee who had been expelled from the company accessed the database and deleted it. Similarly, after a Rampur resident complained that Rs 3.5 lakh were stolen from his bank account, we found that his own nephew had transferred the money using the victim’s phone,” he said.

Officials added that sharing excessive information about oneself on social media is like inviting cyber fraudsters to commit identity thefts and other offences.

