Himachal Pradesh Director of Health Services arrested on graft charges

The woman has been booked for murder, police said. (Representative Image) The woman has been booked for murder, police said. (Representative Image)

The vigilance and anti-corruption bureau of Himachal Pradesh has arrested Director of Health Services Ajay Kumar Gupta following allegations of bribery against him, bureau officials said here on Thursday.

He was arrested late on Wednesday night after four-five hours of questioning during which he gave “evasive and misleading replies, and showed selective amnesia in recalling events in the past couple of days”, Additional Director General Anurag Garg said, without specifying the nature of allegations against Gupta.

Garg said that after his arrest, he was taken to IGMC hospital as a routine practice. Being a patient of diabetes and blood pressure, he has been admitted to the hospital while the special investigation unit is investigating the case, the ADG said.

An FIR has been registered against Gupta under sections 7 and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the vigilance and ACB police station in Shimla.

An order issued by additional chief secretary (personnel) R D Dhiman said that the Governor has placed Gupta under suspension with immediate effect, and during the period of suspension, he will not be allowed to leave Shimla without prior permission.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd