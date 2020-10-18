HP Bus Conductors’ Exam: Question paper uploaded on social media from exam hall

The HP Staff Selection Commission said that it has forwarded complaints to the police for registration of FIRs in both the cases.

The question paper for the written examination for recruitment of bus conductors held in Himachal Pradesh Sunday morning was allegedly leaked on the social media from two centres in the state while the exam was underway.

Pictures of the question paper were clicked via mobile phones by candidates at two centres in Shimla and Solan and posted on social media while the examination was being held from 10 am to 12 noon, officials said.

The HP Staff Selection Commission said that it has forwarded complaints to the police for registration of FIRs in both the cases. According to a preliminary enquiry by the Commission, the leaked papers were not used further for the benefit of any candidate.

An official said that one of the candidates at a centre in Shimla is believed to have clicked the photograph from his mobile phone 22 minutes after the paper started, and shared it on social media at 10:36 am. A similar leak occurred at a centre in Solan.

“The police will be investigating how candidates were able to smuggle the mobile phones inside the centres, and whether or not it was done in connivance with any of the staff members at the centres. It will also be probed whether the leaked papers were then used to give undue advantage or help to any other candidate,” said an official.

The Commission held the test at 304 centres in the state for the selection of 568 conductors in Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) on a contractual basis. Around 60,000 people had applied for the posts.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that he has taken “strong cognizance in the case of leak of question paper for the posts of conductors in HRTC… guilty persons will not be spared at any cost and strong legal action will be taken against them.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.