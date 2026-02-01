Howrah to Kamakhya: Non-veg food to be served on Vande Bharat Sleeper train, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Vande Bharat Sleeper food menu: Indian Railways will soon begin offering non-vegetarian food on Vande Bharat Sleeper trains.

Written by: Anish Mondal
Updated: Feb 1, 2026 05:43 PM IST
Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsVande Bharat Sleeper trains
Vande Bharat Sleeper food menu: Indian Railways will soon begin offering non-vegetarian food on Vande Bharat Sleeper trains. Addressing a press conference at Rail Bhawan, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that passengers travelling on Vande Bharat Sleeper services will soon have the option of non-veg meals onboard. Presently, Vande Bharat Sleeper train is operational on Howrah-Kamakhya route.

Kamakhya-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper stops

During its journey between Howrah and Kamakhya, this new Vande Bharat Sleeper train will halt at 13 stations. These are: Bandel, Nabadwip Dham, Katwa, Azimganj, New Farakka, Malda Town, Aluabari Road, New Jalpaiguri, Jalpaiguri Road, New Cooch Behar, New Alipurduar, New Bongaigaon and Rangiya.

