Howrah: TMC youth leader shot dead, RAF deployed after violence

Motorbikes set on fire on Tuesday evening in protest. Police said a case has been lodged and investigation is on to find out who shot TMC youth leader Dharmendra Singh. (Express Photo)

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) youth leader was shot dead in in Howrah district’s Shalimar area on Tuesday afternoon, following which local people vandalised several shops and buses, and torched motorcycles, police said.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were deployed to bring the situation under control.

Sources said unidentified assailants shot Dharmendra Singh, acting president of Trinamool Youth Congress in Howrah’s Ward 39 at point-blank range while he was returning from Shalimar on a bike. The gunman manoeuvred close to his bike and shot Singh near Shalimar Gate Number 3 area and sped off. A person riding pillion with Singh was injured in the attack, police said.

Singh was taken to hospital with multiple injuries, and succumbed soon. Local residents went on a rampage in protest.

State minister Arup Roy, who visited the hospital, said: “He was our co-worker, he was shot from point-blank range. He succumbed to his injuries. The police have been asked to start an inquiry to find out those involved. Anyone found involved will face action.”

A police official said, “A case has been lodged and an investigation is on.”