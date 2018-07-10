Howrah: Professor arrested for ‘attempting to rape’ student

The police on Monday arrested a professor of a college in Howrah for allegedly attempting to rape a third-year student of that varsity. “The accused teacher has been arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman,” said a senior police officer.

In the complaint, lodged on July 2, the victim alleged that the incident took place in May. She said that the accused had called her to his house under the pretext of checking an assignment. He then allegedly tried to force himself on her and later threatened her. “She has also accused him of sending objectionable messages,” said the officer.

Police sources said the accused had fallen sick following the arrest and hence could not be produced in court. They further said they will soon record the victim’s statement and interrogate her classmates.

