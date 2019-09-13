Howrah: Police fire tear gas shells, water cannons in clash with students over job crisis in Bengal

Police on Friday used tear gas shells, water canons and lathicharge in Howrah on members of Left Front student and youth organisations participating in the “Nabanna Chalo” (march to the Bengal secretariat) over the growing job crisis in West Bengal. Several activists were injured in the clashes as students resorted to stone-pelting and broke the barricades.

“We had come here unarmed and yet the police used batons against us. We wanted to hold a peaceful march to the state secretariat to demand jobs for the youths,” said an injured student.

The students alleged that the police initially allowed for a five-member student delegation to visit the secretariat, the permission was later denied. “The police told us that they would allow a five-member delegation to visit the state secretariat. We told them do not beat us up as we want to submit a list of youth who have been rendered unemployed across the state. Instead of allowing the delegation to proceed they attacked us with sticks,” another student said.

Twelve Left student’s and youth organisations had taken out a march to state secretariat on Thursday from Singur in Hooghly district to demand jobs and new employment opportunities. They resumed the march from Howrah Station to state secretariat through Upper Foreshore Road. However, a huge contingent of police, combat force and RAF personnel were deployed to prevent protesters from moving ahead. Several barricades were put up and water cannon trucks were on standby.

As soon as protesters broke the barricades and began pelting stones, a clash ensued between both parties. Sources said that several protesters were seriously injured, who were taken to the Howrah State General Hospital.