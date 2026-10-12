Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express replaces blankets with floral comforters in First AC

Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express: To make rail journeys more comfortable and hygienic, Eastern Railway (ER) has introduced floral comforters in the First AC coaches of the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express. The new comforters replace the standard blankets provided to passengers, adding a special touch to their travel experience during the Durga Puja festive season.

The initiative is part of the railway’s efforts to improve onboard facilities and enhance the overall passenger experience, particularly during the long-distance journey.

In a statement, ER said: “This Durga Puja, Eastern Railway adds a special touch of elegance to your journey! Passengers travelling in 1st AC of the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express will enjoy exclusive premium floral comforters, replacing standard blankets from 11th October 2026.”