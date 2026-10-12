Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express replaces blankets with floral comforters in First AC

3 min readOct 12, 2026 08:49 AM IST
Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express: To make rail journeys more comfortable and hygienic, Eastern Railway (ER) has introduced floral comforters in the First AC coaches of the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express. The new comforters replace the standard blankets provided to passengers, adding a special touch to their travel experience during the Durga Puja festive season.
The initiative is part of the railway’s efforts to improve onboard facilities and enhance the overall passenger experience, particularly during the long-distance journey.
In a statement, ER said: “This Durga Puja, Eastern Railway adds a special touch of elegance to your journey! Passengers travelling in 1st AC of the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express will enjoy exclusive premium floral comforters, replacing standard blankets from 11th October 2026.”
Kolkata Rajdhani Express adds floral comforters to enhance the First AC travel experience. (Image: Eastern Railway)
Floral Comforters to be washed and sanitised after every round trip
Eastern Railway has said that the floral comforters will be thoroughly washed and sanitised after every round trip to maintain hygiene and ensure a fresh and comfortable experience for passengers.
A touch of floral comfort aboard the iconic Kolkata Rajdhani Express. (Image: Eastern Railway)
Covered blankets in trains
Last year, the Ministry of Railways launched a pilot initiative to provide covered blankets for passengers travelling in AC coaches. This has been a long-pending demand from passengers, as blankets provided in trains are not washed after every journey like bed sheets or pillow covers. They are cleaned only once or twice a month. To address this hygiene concern and ensure comfortable usage, Railways has introduced covers for each blanket.
About Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express
The Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, also known as the Kolkata Rajdhani Express, connects Kolkata with the national capital, New Delhi. It was India’s first Rajdhani Express and began its maiden journey on March 3, 1969.
When it was first introduced, the train had nine vacuum-braked coaches manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Perambur. The original rake consisted of two power cars, five AC chair cars, one AC dining car and one First AC coach.
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Over the years, the Kolkata Rajdhani Express has undergone significant upgrades. It now operates with Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) coaches, designed to provide passengers with a more comfortable journey and improved onboard facilities.
According to the coach composition provided by the railway, the train has 22 LHB coaches, comprising two First AC coaches, six AC 2-tier coaches, 11 AC 3-tier coaches, one pantry car and two power cars-cum-luggage vans.
The Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express operates as train numbers 12301 (Howrah to New Delhi) and 12302 (New Delhi to Howrah) via Gaya. When operating via Patna, it runs as train numbers 12305 (Howrah to New Delhi) and 12306 (New Delhi to Howrah).