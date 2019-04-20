Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express derails near Kanpur, no casualties reported

Toggle Menu
Rescue operations began immediately as soon as the information was received and the injured have been admitted to hospitals, the officials said.

The coaches that derailed are: S8, S9, B1-B5, H1, A1, A2 and pantry car.

Eleven coaches of the Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express derailed near Kanpur city of Uttar Pradesh early on Saturday, injuring at least seven people, railway officials said.

The train was coming from Allahabad and going to New Delhi when the incident occurred near Rooma railway station in Kanpur Nagar district at around 12.54 am. Four out of the 11 derailed Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches have overturned, the officials said.

No casualties were reported and seven-eight people are injured. All passengers are being given relief, assistance, help and medical aid, North Central Railway public relations officer Amit Malviya said.

The district magistrate, senior superintendent of police and additional director general have reached the spot and are supervising relief and rescue operations. An ‘accident relief train’ and medical teams from Allahabad and Kanpur departed for the site, the officials said.

