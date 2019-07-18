‘Howdy Modi!’: Indian community in Texas prepares for PM event during US tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a community summit ‘Howdy, Modi!’ on September 22 during his visit to the United States. The summit will be hosted by the Texas India Forum in Houston. “Howdy” is shorthand for “How do you do?” and is used informally as a form of greeting in the United States.

“There is unprecedented synergy between our region and the aspirations of a ‘New India’ that Prime Minister Narendra Modi represents. The American dream shares many similarities with emerging Indian dream, and an event of this scale suggests an opportunity to build bridges across two great democracies,” said Jugal Malani, a convener of the “Howdy, Modi!” organizing committee.

The attendance at the community summit will be free but passes will be required. Passes are available on a first-come-first-serve basis on http://www.howdymodi.org. The deadline for registration of passes is July 24. The venue and the time of the event will be announced soon.

The programme which includes PM Modi’s address and a cultural show by the Indian-American community will be broadcast live online and on television channels reaching over 1 billion people across the United States and India, the press release said.

This is Modi’s third major address to the Indian-American community after he became prime minister in 2014 and the first since his re-election in May.

The previous two were at Madison Square Garden in New York in 2014 and Silicon Valley in 2016. Both the events were attended by more than 20,000 people.