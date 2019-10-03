‘Howdy, Modi’ funded by volunteers, no idea about total expense: BJP’s overseas head

The ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event at Houston, which was attended by United States President Donald Trump, was not organised by the BJP, but by volunteers who had also funded it, the ruling party’s overseas affairs department head Vijay Chauthaiwale said Thursday, reported PTI.

On September 22, Modi addressed the Indian diaspora in a mega event titled ‘Howdy, Modi’ in Houston, Texas. Over 50,000 people attended the event, including US President Donald Trump.

Chauthaiwale said the event was organised by US-based Indian volunteers and neither the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nor the government was behind it. A big section of the volunteers funded the event, they wanted to remain anonymous and did not want anything in return, he said, adding that he did not have any idea about the total expenditure of the event.

Chauthaiwale said the event was bipartisan and was attended by both the Republicans and Democrats in the United States. In addition to US President Donald Trump (a Republican), nine to ten democrats also attended the “Howdy, Modi!” event, he said.

“When we mobilise people for such events, the first message given to them is that it is not an Indian government’s event or a BJP-RSS event. More than 80 per cent of the 50,000 people who attended the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event were not even affiliated to the party,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Replying to a question on the protesters outside the venue of the event, the BJP leader said most of them were Khalistanis and from Pakistan.

However, he added that there could have been some genuine protesters also and “we are not saying they are anti-India”.

(Inputs from PTI)