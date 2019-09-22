‘Abki baar Trump sarkar’: PM Modi backs Trump for second term at White House

Taking New Delhi’s ties with the US to new heights, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday endorsed US President Donald Trump for a second term saying ‘Abki Baar Trump Sarkar‘ in front of nearly 50,000 Indian-Americans at the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event in Houston.

While addressing the massive crowd at the NSG Stadium, Modi hailed Trump saying said he admires him for his “sense of leadership, a passion for America, a concern for every American and a strong resolve to make America great again”.

“He has already made the American economy strong again. He has achieved much for the US and for the world. We in India have connected well to him,” Modi said, adding “Abki Baar Trump Sarkar”.

As he greeted the US President in his inaugural speech, Modi also stressed on the relations between the two countries.

“This morning you can hear the heartbeat of the two largest democracies. You can feel the strength and human bonds of two great nations,” Modi said.

Further praising Trump for his contributions across the globe, Modi said, “His name is familiar to every person on the planet. His name comes up almost every conversation in the world on global politics.”

“From CEO to commander in chief, from boardrooms to oval office, from studio to global stage. It is my honour and privilege to welcome here at this magnificent gathering,” he added.

The Prime Minister also recalled the time when Trump assured him of White House’s support to India. “When I met him for the first time, he said India has a true friend in White House. Your presence here today is great testimony to that. In these years, our two nations have taken the relationship to new heights,” Modi said.

While referring to the billions of Indians in the US, Modi told Trump, “You once introduced me to your family. Today, I introduce you to my family.”

“From Houston to Hyderabad, from Boston to Bengaluru, from Chicago to Shimla, from Los Angeles to Ludhiana, from New Jersey to New Delhi…. hundreds of millions are glued to their television even though it is rather late on a Sunday night in India,” he added.