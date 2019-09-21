‘Howdy Houston’: PM Modi reaches Texas, set to address Indian diaspora with Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reached the United States to take part in the United Nations General Assembly. The prime minister who landed in Texas, in a tweet greeted the state saying “Howdy Houston”.

“Howdy Houston! It’s a bright afternoon here in Houston. Looking forward to a wide range of programmes in this dynamic and energetic city today and tomorrow,” Modi tweeted.

During his visit to Texas, Modi will meet the industry leaders in the energy sector and address the Indian American community and their elected representatives at Howdy Modi event together with US President Donald Trump.

‘Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures’, the Indian community event in the US, is scheduled to be held at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on September 22. Modi will first travel to Houston and then to New York from September 23 to 27. On September 27, the prime minister will attend the United Nations General Assembly, along with other world leaders.

Modi has mainly two engagements in Houston — addressing the NRI community at a stadium and a roundtable meeting with CEOs and top executives of US energy companies. The event has been sold out with over 50,000 people registering for the mega community summit. The live audience will be the largest ever for an Indian Prime Minister in North America and also the largest for a foreign leader in the US other than Pope Francis.

Meanwhile, with Trump’s re-election campaign underway, the event will be closely watched by US politicians in both the Democrats and the Republican party. The Houston event comes ahead of the 2020 US presidential elections, in which the influential Indian-American community is expected to play a big role.

Modi said he looked forward to joining the Indian-origin community in welcoming Trump at the programme. US Congressman Brad Sherman has also urged his colleagues to attend the event.