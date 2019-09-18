‘Howdy economy, ain’t too good it seems’: Rahul jabs PM Modi ahead of US event

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the economic slowdown while referring to the “Howdy Modi” event in Houston on September 22, which is to be graced by US President Donald Trump too.

“Howdy economy doin’, Mr Modi? Ain’t too good it seems,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted. Rahul’s remark comes days ahead of the ‘Howdy Modi’ event, where the Prime Minister will address the Indian diaspora in Houston.

Congress has been attacking the Modi government over the slowdown in the economy and has criticised it for its economic management. The party has also announced that it would organise a nationwide protest against the government’s handling of the economy in the second half of October.

Weak manufacturing and consumption numbers dragged the country’s GDP growth to a 25-quarter low of 5 per cent in the first quarter (April-June) of the current fiscal.

More than 50,000 Indian-Americans from across the US have registered for the “Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures” event to be held at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

The event would the first time that an American president addresses thousands of Indian-Americans at one place in the US. It is being organised by non-profit Texas India Forum (TIF), a representative body of Indian-American organisations in Texas and other parts of the US.

Modi is likely to leave for the US on September 21 — he will first travel to Houston and then to New York from September 23 to 27.

On September 27, the Prime Minister will attend the United Nations General Assembly, along with other world leaders. Modi has mainly two engagements in Houston — addressing the NRI community at a stadium and a roundtable meeting with CEOs and top executives of US energy companies.