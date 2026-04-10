How women’s self-help group’s legal battle led to scrapping of Rs 60-lakh tender in Chhattisgarh

The petitioner is a women’s Self-Help Group managing a restaurant, ‘Gad Kalewa’, at Jungle Bazar, Jashpur. It is a registered Micro or Small Enterprise (MSE). (AI generated image)

The Chhattisgarh High Court Thursday ruled in favour of a women’s Self-Help Group (SHG), quashing a Rs 60-lakh tender floated by a government hospital in Jashpur district for food services for a year.

“This court has no hesitation in holding that the impugned action of the respondents is arbitrary, violative of Article 14 (Right to Equality) of the Constitution of India,” the court said.

The petitioner is a women’s Self-Help Group managing a restaurant, ‘Gad Kalewa’, at Jungle Bazar, Jashpur. It is a registered Micro or Small Enterprise (MSE).

The petition states that on February 19, the Civil Surgeon-cum-Chief Hospital Superintendent, District Hospital, Jashpur, floated a tender on the GeM portal for providing food for a year, with a deposit of Rs 60,000. The eligibility conditions required bidders to have a minimum average annual turnover of Rs 50 lakh for the last three years.