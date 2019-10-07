How will you deal with 19 lakh ‘non-citizens’, Chidambaram asks Centre

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Monday asked the government how it will deal with 19 lakh people being declared non-citizens if it has assured Bangladesh that the whole National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise will not affect their country.

Last week, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, who was on a visit to India, had said that she was satisfied with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly that Bangladesh should not be worried over the NRC being implemented in Assam. Responding to questions on the NRC, Hasina had said: “I don’t see any problem. I had a talk with Prime Minister Modi. Everything is OK.”

Chidambaram, who is lodged in Tihar Jail since his arrest by the CBI, has asked his family to tweet on his behalf.

I have asked my family to tweet on my behalf the following : If NRC is a ‘legal process’, how will the legal process deal with the 19 lakh persons who have been declared non-citizens? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) October 7, 2019

The former union minister’s comments come in the backdrop of the NRC’s final list which excluded names of over 19 lakh applicants. A total of 3.30 crore applicants had applied to be included in the NRC. Chidambaram also asked how long will the 19 lakh people left out of the NRC live with uncertainty, anxiety and denial of civic and human rights.

The former Union minister also said the country is obliged to answer these questions as it celebrates Mahatma Gandhi’s humanism.

Responding to PM Modi’s article in the ‘New York Times’, Chidambaram on Saturday took a swipe at the prime minister over his ‘Einstein challenge’ to students, asking when would the country’s universities become havens of freedom of thought and expression.