How will govt avenge farmer suicides: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena on Wednesday asked how the government would ‘take revenge’ for farmer suicides. In an editorial in the party mouthpiece, Saamana, the Sena said since the model code of conduct might come into force any time, so several inaugurations and announcements were being made everywhere.

The editorial said the atmosphere of patriotism had gained momentum in the country, but the patriotism was not just about land but also about the people in the country.

“The farmers’ welfare schemes will be announced during the campaigns, but farmers would continue to face the issues. The government took revenge for our jawans killed in the Pulwama attack and is being praised for it. Like our jawans, the farmers are also dying. How will you take revenge of their suicides?” asked Sena.

The Sena referred to the news of three farmers committing suicide in Beed district and termed it as very disturbing. While the government claims that the farmers’ income has doubled, why were the farmers dying, it asked.

In the last two months, 18 farmers have committed suicides in the Nanded district. The current drought situation in Marathwada and Vidarbha is worse than the 1972 drought. Out of 350 tehsils, 180 tehsils have been declared as drought-hit, it added.

The Sena said the farmers had lost crops and cows and the Gaurakshaks should find out what was happening to the cows. “We have become deaf due to war and election fever and have forgotten several major issues,” it added.