20 guests, mandatory hand-washing: How this Tripura couple got married in times of Covid-19

Sunny Kumar Sutradhar tie the nuptial tie with his wife a his residence in Udaipur Sunny Kumar Sutradhar tie the nuptial tie with his wife a his residence in Udaipur

As Indians learn to make changes to their life amid the coronavirus lockdown, a couple from Tripura had to apply the new rules to a very special occasion – their wedding.

On Sunday, Sunny Sutradhar and Subhra Shil of Udaipur district became the first couple in Tripura to get married amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

Sunny, from Purba Gakulpur village near Udaipur in Gomati district, met Subhra over social media several years ago. The duo now lives in Delhi, where Subhra serves as swimming instructor at a school. Their marriage was scheduled long back, but the lockdown put everything on hold.

After the family heard someone mention a provision for special permission from the administration for marriages during the lockdown, Sunny’s father, Bijoy Sutradhar, sought permission with an application. It took two days to get official formalities done. The couple was married with masks on their faces, with everyone, including the priest, maintaining social distance and only 20 invitees to witness the wedding.

“I work as a supervisor in the export sector in Delhi. My wife works in Delhi too. We have to resume work as soon as the situation becomes normal. There was just no time for marriage unless we went for this special permission. We cut off all rituals and pomp,” Sunny told indianexpress.com.

He also appealed to everyone to maintain social distancing and follow government regulations in protecting themselves from coronavirus. “Marriage is a special event in everyone’s life. If we can cut down on everything for social good, I am sure everyone else can do the same in markets and at homes,” he said.

Udaipur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Aniruddha Roy said they had sent tehsildar-level employees to make sure all regulations were properly followed at the wedding.

“We gave them seven restrictions. These included a cap of not more than 20 on invitees, including relatives of both bride and groom, one vehicle at best with one driver and one passenger, no reception ceremony or music except customary drum beats, mandatory hand washing provisions, social distancing, use of mask etc. They followed all the rules properly,” the official said.

