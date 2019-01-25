Republic Day 2019 parade, flag hoisting live streaming timings: When and where to watch R-Day celebrations

India will celebrate its 70th Republic Day on Saturday, January 26, 2019. It is on this day that the Constitution of India came into effect. One of the spectacles on this day is the Republic Day parade, held in the national capital. It will begin from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards the Red Fort grounds through the Rajpath, India Gate, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg.

This year, India has invited South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa as Chief Guest for the event. Ramaphosa, who was Nelson Mandela’s choice for future President of South Africa, became president in February 2018. The decision to invite Ramaphose, a keen Gandhi follower, also coincides with Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.

Among the main attraction at the Republic Day Parade 2019 will be an all-woman marching contingent. The forces are set to showcase the role of women in the force on its tableau. There will be 22 tableaus in all, showcasing various states and government departments.

How to watch Republic Day Parade 2019

The Republic Day parade, with commentary, will be broadcast live on Doordarshan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay a floral wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti and President Ram Nath Kovind will hoist the flag at 7.00 am after which the Republic Day parade will kick off from Rajpath at 9.50 am.

The programme can also be streamed online on Doordarshan’s YouTube channel.

