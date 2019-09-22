How to watch live streaming of ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Indian diaspora at a mega event named ‘Howdy, Modi!’ at Houston in Texas on Sunday.

Advertising

Organised by non-profit Texas India Forum (TIF), a representative body of Indian-American organizations in Texas and other parts of the US, the event derives its name from the phrase ‘How do you do?’, whose short-form ‘Howdy’ is commonly used to greet people in the southwestern United States.

The event has been sold out with over 50,000 people registering for it. The live audience will be the largest ever for an Indian Prime Minister in North America and also the largest for a foreign leader in the US other than Pope Francis. Follow ‘Howdy Modi!’ LIVE Updates

Donald Trump, who will be also present at the event, will be the first American president to address thousands of Indian-Americans at one place in the US. As the Houston event comes ahead of the 2020 US presidential elections, Trump, a Republican, is hoping to win over the Indian American voters by attending the event.

Advertising

Where is the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event?

The event is scheduled at NRG Stadium in Houston.

When is the event?

The gates of the stadium will open at 6 am (4.30 pm IST) today. The cultural programme will begin and continue until 10.30 am (9.00 pm IST). The event will end at 12.30 pm (11.00 pm IST).

What are the languages in which the event will be broadcast?

The ‘Howdy, Modi!’ programme will be broadcast in Hindi, English and Spanish languages.

How to watch live streaming of the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event?

It can be live-streamed on ‘Howdy, Modi!’ youtube channel.

Click here to watch LIVE from Houston

Click here to watch in English

Click here to watch in Hindi

Click here to watch in Spanish

Confirming Trump’s participation, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, in a statement, said: “It will be a great opportunity to emphasise the strong ties between the people of the US and India, to reaffirm the strategic partnership between the world’s oldest and largest democracies, and to discuss ways to deepen their energy and trade relationship.” The two sides also hope to announce a potential deal on longstanding trade issues, including the GSP trade programme.