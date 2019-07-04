How to live stream Puri Rath Yatra

Telecom operator Airtel has announced that it will live stream the Puri Rath Yatra on its TV app in collaboration with Shemaroo from 4th to 15th July.

“Customers can enjoy world-class digital content experience on the all new version of the Airtel TV app, which now has a refreshed user interface that allows viewers to engage with the Airtel TV content more deeply with features like seamless viewing, easy discovery and wider content portfolio,” Airtel said in a press release. Airtel TV app content can also be accessed via web on https://www.airtelxstream.in/.

Airtel smartphone customers across India can catch the entire proceedings LIVE on the go with Airtel TV app on the following dates and time:

4th July, Rathyatra: 7am to 6pm

12th July, Bahuda Yatra: 8am to 6pm

13th July, Sunabesa: 3pm to 11pm

14th July, Adharpana: 7pm to 10pm

15th July, Niladri Bije: 2pm to 10pm

Speaking about the alliance, Sameer Batra, CEO – Content and Apps, Bharti Airtel said, “As part of our growing range of benefits under our #AirtelThanks program, we are pleased to partner with Shemaroo to bring the LIVE streaming of the Puri Rath Yatra to our users. Devotional content is one of the most popular and fastest growing segments when it comes to digital content and we will continue to expand in this content segment through our strong focus on partnerships. We are committed to working towards constantly expanding our portfolio with relevant content with an aim to deliver a richer experience to customers and bring them closer to their favourite shows, events, movies and much more, through our strategic partnerships.”

Similarly, Kranti Gada, COO, Shemaroo Entertainment Limited said, “Our endeavor has always been to present such auspicious occasions to millions of devotees. This partnership to bring Puri Rath Yatra live on Airtel TV app is a testament to Shemaroo’s commitment towards all the devotees.”