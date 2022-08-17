How to link voter ID with Aadhaar card: a step by step guide

August 17, 2022 1:12:55 pm
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched a drive to link voter identity cards with Aadhaar cards.
As per the ECI, the aim of the exercise is to establish the identity of electors and authenticate entries in the electoral roll as well as to identify if the same person is registered in more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency.
However, linking the voter ID or Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) with the Aadhaar card is not mandatory. The poll body has clarified that no existing voter’s name will be omitted from the electoral list on the ground that the Aadhaar number has not been submitted.
For linking the Aadhaar card with the EPIC online via mobile, the ECI has shared the following steps.
The EPIC cardholder has to first download and install Voter Helpline App either from Google Play Store (Android users) or App store (iPhone users).
After the installation is complete, open Voter Helpline App and click on “I agree” and then “Next”. Among the options which appear, click on the first option “Voter Registration”, and then select “Electoral Authentication Form (Form6B)” and “Lets Start”.
Now, enter your mobile number and click on “send OTP”. Enter the OTP shared on the mobile number and then click on “Verify”.
After this, select the first option “Yes I have voter ID” and then click “Next”. Now enter the “Voter ID (EPIC)” number, select the “State” and then click on “Fetch details” and “Proceed”.
Enter details shown on the screen and then click on “Next”. Now, enter “Aadhaar Number”, “Mobile number”, “Place of Application” and then click “done”Form 6B Preview page will be displayed.
Check details and click on “Confirm” for the final submission of Form-6B. After final confirmation Form 6B’s reference number will be received.
Form-6B is for voters to share their Aadhaar number with the ECI. It is also available online at nvsp.in.
The move from the ECI to link voter ID with Aadhaar comes against the backdrop of The Election Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021, which was passed in Parliament in December last year.
The Act amends the Representation of the People Act, for allowing the linking of voter IDs with Aadhaar on a voluntary basis, “for the purposes of authentication of entries in the electoral roll.”
