scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

How to link voter ID with Aadhaar card: a step by step guide

As per the ECI, the aim of the exercise is to establish the identity of electors and authenticate entries in the electoral roll.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
August 17, 2022 1:12:55 pm
Image: Representational Voter-ID (L), Aadhaar card (R), file/pic

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched a drive to link voter identity cards with Aadhaar cards.

As per the ECI, the aim of the exercise is to establish the identity of electors and authenticate entries in the electoral roll as well as to identify if the same person is registered in more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency.

However, linking the voter ID or Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) with the Aadhaar card is not mandatory. The poll body has clarified that no existing voter’s name will be omitted from the electoral list on the ground that the Aadhaar number has not been submitted.

Also Read: |From next academic session, Aadhaar must for EWS admissions at Delhi’s private schools

For linking the Aadhaar card with the EPIC online via mobile, the ECI has shared the following steps.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...Premium
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...Premium
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...

The EPIC cardholder has to first download and install Voter Helpline App either from Google Play Store (Android users) or App store (iPhone users).

After the installation is complete, open Voter Helpline App and click on “I agree” and then “Next”. Among the options which appear, click on the first option “Voter Registration”, and then select “Electoral Authentication Form (Form6B)” and “Lets Start”.

Now, enter your mobile number and click on “send OTP”. Enter the OTP shared on the mobile number and then click on “Verify”.

Advertisement
Also Read: |Election Commission allows 17-year-olds to register in advance for voters’ list enrolment

After this, select the first option “Yes I have voter ID” and then click “Next”. Now enter the “Voter ID (EPIC)” number, select the “State” and then click on “Fetch details” and “Proceed”.

Image: Screengrab of steps to link voter ID with Aadhaar (www.eci.gov.in)

Enter details shown on the screen and then click on “Next”. Now, enter “Aadhaar Number”, “Mobile number”, “Place of Application” and then click “done”Form 6B Preview page will be displayed.

Check details and click on “Confirm” for the final submission of Form-6B. After final confirmation Form 6B’s reference number will be received.

Advertisement
Also Read: |Aadhaar-voter list linkage: EC warns of severe action against poll officials if Aadhaar data leaked

Form-6B is for voters to share their Aadhaar number with the ECI. It is also available online at nvsp.in.

The move from the ECI to link voter ID with Aadhaar comes against the backdrop of The Election Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021, which was passed in Parliament in December last year.

The Act amends the Representation of the People Act, for allowing the linking of voter IDs with Aadhaar on a voluntary basis, “for the purposes of authentication of entries in the electoral roll.”

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 01:12:55 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'

2

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

4

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

5

Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead

Featured Stories

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Explained: Why Kenya's election results are controversial, and what could...
Explained: Why Kenya's election results are controversial, and what could...
Explained: What is in the Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Jo...
Explained: What is in the Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Jo...
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
Karnataka: Facing ‘non-functional’ charge, CM Bommai draws up fresh plans...
Karnataka: Facing ‘non-functional’ charge, CM Bommai draws up fresh plans...
After minister’s audio clip leak, CM draws up fresh plans to showcase achievements
Karnataka

After minister’s audio clip leak, CM draws up fresh plans to showcase achievements

Her case convicts feted, Bilkis Bano says leave me alone

Her case convicts feted, Bilkis Bano says leave me alone

ED to name Jacqueline as accused in money laundering case

ED to name Jacqueline as accused in money laundering case

Meira Kumar recalls discrimination her father faced: 'He was called chamar'

Meira Kumar recalls discrimination her father faced: 'He was called chamar'

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Premium
Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

JNU appealed to govt to change CUET format for PG admissions, says V-C

JNU appealed to govt to change CUET format for PG admissions, says V-C

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Premium
I am a diabetic. Can I have alcohol or not? How much? Doctor answers

I am a diabetic. Can I have alcohol or not? How much? Doctor answers

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement