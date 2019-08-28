A person can apply for the Aadhaar card online or by visiting an Aadhaar centre. The 12-digit unique identification number is issued to Indian citizens by the Central government and is managed by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Aadhaar card is essentially an identification document issued by the UIDAI after it records and verifies every resident Indian citizen’s details including biometric and demographic data.

Follow the given steps below to check the application status of your Aadhaar card online:

How to check Aadhaar card status by enrollment number

* An applicant can check the status of his Aadhaar card online by visiting UIDAI’s official website: https://uidai.gov.in

* In the Aadhaar Enrolment section under Aadhaar Online Services, click on ‘Check Aadhaar Status’.

* Enter your Enrolment ID, date and time of enrolment, security code and click on the “Check Status” button.

* In case your Aadhaar is generated, you will get a message regarding it and options to download your e-Aadhaar online or get it on your registered mobile number.

* In case you want to download e-Aadhaar, click on the Download Aadhaar option.

* In case you want to get your Aadhaar on mobile, you can select the Get Aadhaar on Mobile option.

How to check Aadhaar status by name

When you apply for Aadhaar, you get an acknowledgement slip that contains the Enrolment ID. This enrolment ID can be used to track the status of the Aadhaar card generation. When you apply for updating details in your Aadhaar card, you get an update request number on successful submission of the application. The URN can be used to track the update status of the Aadhaar card.

How to check Aadhaar card status update through mobile number

The applicant needs to follow these steps to check Aadhaar status on his/her mobile:

* Type the following SMS “UID STATUS <14 digit enrolment number>” and send it to 51969.

* If the Aadhaar has been generated, the applicant receives an SMS containing the Aadhaar number.

* If not, an SMS is sent to the applicant with the current status of the Aadhaar.

How to check Aadhaar update status through post

Once your Aadhaar has been generated and dispatched by UIDAI, it will be sent to the residential address of the applicant through post within 60 to 90 days. You can track your Aadhaar card online through India Post by following these steps:

Go to India Post’s official website.

Enter the consignment details that you can get from the Aadhaar website.

Details of your Aadhaar consignment will be displayed on the screen.

In order to check the delivery status of the Aadhaar, the applicant can track his Aadhaar number at any India Post branch as well.