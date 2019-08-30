Assam NRC Final List 2019: How to check if your name is in National Register of Citizens

Assam NRC Final List 2019: On August 31, the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) — a list of certified Indian citizens in Assam — will be published, four years after the implementation began.

The NRC sets the cut-off date to be a legal Indian citizen as March 24, 1971 — a date formalised by the Assam Accord, which was signed by the All Assam Students Union, Assam government and Central government in 1985. To be included in the NRC, one needs to prove with documentary evidence that one or one’s ancestors had entered the country before the cut-off date.

At least 3.29 crore people applied for the NRC — on July 30, 2018, the final draft excluded the names of 40.37 applicants. In the months that followed, 36.2 lakh filed claims for inclusion. Read in Bangla | অসম এনআরসি: কীভাবে দেখবেন নামের তালিকা? জেনে নিন

On June 26, 2019, another draft “Exclusion list” was published with an additional 1.03 lakh names — those who the authorities claimed were erroneously included earlier.

On August 31, the final NRC — sealing the fate over 40 lakh people — will be published. The Ministry of Home Affairs has clarified that the non-inclusion of a name does not mean that the person becomes a “foreigner” immediately, nor will he/she be detained. The person then has the right to contest the exclusion and fight their cases in foreigners’ tribunals.

This is how one can check their names on the final NRC:

OFFLINE

One can physically visit:

The respective NRC Seva Kendra/ Office of Circle Officer/ Officer of Deputy Commissioner and check their names on the Supplementary Inclusions List. The list will be viewable between 10am to 4pm on all working days.

ONLINE

The public can log into http://www.nrcassam.nic.in or http://www.assam.mygov.in

Look for a link that says: “Supplementary Inclusions/Exclusions Lists (Final NRC) status”. Type in the Application Reference Number (ARN).

The above applies to:

* names that were not on the July 30, 2018 draft list

* names that were on the June 2019 Exclusion List

* names that had any objection filed against their inclusion

* names that were on the July 30, 2018 draft list but were called for hearings after July 5, 2019.

Those who need not check their inclusion status:

* names that were on the final NRC draft list of July 20, 2018

* names that were not on the June 2019 Exclusion List

* those who were not called for any hearings post July 5, 2019

From September 7, 2019, the status of all NRC applicants will be available online.