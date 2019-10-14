EPF Balance Online: Here’s how you can check it

EPF Balance Check Online: Ahead of the festive season, 6 crore employees are going to get a big Diwali bonanza from the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar announced that EPFO members would get 8.65 per cent interest on their deposits for 2018-19 before Diwali.

At 8.65 per cent, the estimated surplus of EPFO is Rs 151.67 crore. Retaining the previous year’s interest rate of 8.55 per cent would have resulted in a surplus of Rs 771.37 crore and an interest rate higher than the recommended rate at 8.7 per cent would have resulted in a deficit of Rs 158 crore, as per the estimates.

How to check your EPF balance:

There are four ways to check the EPF account balance – EPFO portal, UMANG app, missed call, and SMS service.

Checking the balance on EPFO portal

To check EPF balance, make sure that the employer has activated your Universal Account Number (UAN). UAN is a unique number allotted by the EPFO for all the employees enrolled under the scheme.

Once you log on to the EPFO portal, under the ‘our services’ tab, choose the option that says “for employees” from the drop-down menu. Then look for members passbook and log in via your UAN details.

Checking EPF balance via UMANG app

On the UMANG app, choose the EPFO option and click on the ’employee-centric service.’ Under this, click on the view passbook tab to know your PF balance/details. You can log in via your UAN details.

Using SMS and phone services to check EPF balance

Alternatively, you can also send SMS on 7738299899 or a missed call on 011-22901406 to check your EPF account balance and statement.