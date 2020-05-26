How the states handled domestic flights on Day 1

Passengers at the Srinagar airport today. (Photo courtesy: Srinagar airport authorities) Passengers at the Srinagar airport today. (Photo courtesy: Srinagar airport authorities)

Punjab

Punjab changed guidelines for handling arrivals at least four times. CM Amarinder Singh on Saturday said that all those landing on domestic flights will be in home and institutional quarantine for 14 days. On Sunday, the state said they would all be tested, and those testing positive will be sent for institutional quarantine. But there were apprehensions on testing so many passengers. On Monday, the government asked DCs to test randomly. When the DCs were yet to issue orders, the Principal Secretary Health issued revised guidelines, stating that all domestic travellers who are asymptomatic or test negative will be in home quarantine for 14 days. Symptomatic ones will be taken to a health facility for testing.

Bihar

Airport authorities at Patna said only regular identity documents are required besides safety clearance by Aarogya Setu app. Passengers flying to Bihar will not have to undergo quarantine but can report at health desk of the airport in case of any uneasiness.

Gujarat

A total of 13 domestic flights arrived and 15 left from Ahmedabad airport. At Surat airport, two flights arrived from Delhi and Hyderabad and departed for the same destinations. Three flights were cancelled. Passengers flying out were medically screened and quarantine stamp was inked on hands of passengers to states mandating quarantine.

Jammu & kashmir

On day 1, three of the eight flights coming to Jammu from Delhi and Srinagar were cancelled. The first Air India flight with 27 passengers landed at Jammu airport around 8.40 am. Most of the passengers arriving here from Delhi were those who were stranded due to lockdown. Passengers’ swab samples were collected for test, and were taken to different hotels for administrative quarantine for 14 days, or till their test returns negative. Six flights carrying 562 passengers arrived at Srinagar airport and 267 passengers departed from Srinagar airport. All passengers will be tested and kept in institutional or home quarantine. Those passengers who test negative will be sent home and those positive will be sent to hospital.

Uttar Pradesh

Till 6 pm, six flights landed at Lucknow airport and seven departed to Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi. All counters were covered with transparent plastic sheets to ensure airport staff do not come in contact with passengers, who were screened for temperature and symptoms.

Maharashtra

A total of 47 flights took off from Mumbai airport and arrived. The airport handled a 4,852 passengers, 3,752 departing and 1,100 arriving passengers from 14 places across the country. The highest number of departures was to New Delhi. Though airlines have been allowed to operate at 80% of aircraft’s seating capacity, the first flight to land from Lucknow, an IndiGo Airlines flight, had just 33 passengers. BMC doctors screened passengers, who were required to display status on Aarogya Setu app at the entry gate.

Telangana

Domestic passengers arriving on flights at Hyderabad were screened for Covid-19 symptoms before being allowed to exit the airport. Symptomatic passengers are sent to institutional quarantine for 7 days after taking samples. If the person tests negative, the individual can go home but should remain in home isolation for 7 days. Passengers were put through intense screening before check-in.

Andhra Pradesh

When flights resume from Tuesday, the government will test all arriving passengers. All fliers have to obtain e-pass before booking tickets. Asymptomatic passengers from hotpost states will have to undergo institutional quarantine for seven days and be allowed to go home after testing negative. Asymptomatic passengers from low incidence zones will be in home isolation for 14 days and their swab samples would be taken at the airport.

