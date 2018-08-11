Monsoon session: How Parliament fared

20 Bills passed by both Houses, including 6 money Bills deemed to have been passed by Houses. 20 Bills passed by both Houses, including 6 money Bills deemed to have been passed by Houses.

The highlights of the Lok Sabha during the monsoon session of Parliament was the discussion on no-confidence motion against the government brought TDP and Congress. As expected, the motion was defeated. However, 51 members participated in the discussion, which lasted 11 hours and 46 minutes. The House sat almost 21 hours extra to discuss major issues during the session.

Lok Sabha

Productivity: 118%

Sittings: 17 (between July 18 and August 10)

Hours: 112 hours

Bills passed: 21

Time lost due to disruptions: 8 hours 26 minutes

Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha recorded a productivity of 74 per cent, compared to 25 per cent during the budget session. The House passed 14 bills.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

# 20 Bills passed by both Houses, including 6 money Bills deemed to have been passed by Houses.

# As the monsoon session of Parliament came to a close on Friday, both presiding officers complimented the members over the way the proceedings went.

# Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu pointed to media speculation that the session would be a washout. “I am glad that media has been proved wrong. I compliment all for the same; though it is not to my full satisfaction,” he said.

# He cited wide-ranging discussions on several critical issues and said that the session had proved that “a performing Parliament can deliver its mandate.” However, he made it known that he was deeply pained by the disruptions during the last two sessions.

# In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said: “I have emphasised a number of times that it is essential to conduct proceedings in an orderly and constructive manner to keep the credibility of Parliament. I am happy to state that this session has been more productive and satisfactory than the second part of the previous budget session and last year’s monsoon session.”

