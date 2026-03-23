How surprise field visits by Madhya Pradesh CM proved costly for top admin, police officers

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday ordered the removal of Sidhi Collector Swarochit Somvanshi and Guna Superintendent of Police Ankit Soni, and also suspended the general manager of the district cooperative bank, following complaints received during a surprise inspection in Sidhi district.

The Chief Minister arrived unannounced in Sidhi and held a public interaction with residents and local representatives, seeking direct feedback on governance, service delivery and the on-ground implementation of government schemes. Officials said multiple complaints emerged regarding administrative functioning and delays, prompting immediate action. Yadav directed that the Sidhi Collector be removed with immediate effect, while the cooperative bank’s general manager, P S Dhanwal, was placed under suspension.

In a separate action, the Chief Minister also ordered the removal of Guna SP Ankit Soni, citing concerns over his handling of a case involving alleged irregularities in seized cash during a search operation. The CM indicated that the officer’s role in the matter was found wanting.

The actions are consistent with Yadav’s administrative style, marked by surprise inspections, direct public outreach and swift disciplinary measures against officials. Over recent months, the Chief Minister has repeatedly emphasised “field accountability”, signalling that officers unable to resolve citizen grievances at the ground level risk being sidelined. His approach also reflected a centralisation of decision-making, with “key administrative calls being taken directly by Yadav following feedback from the field, rather than routed solely through departmental hierarchies,” said a government official.

During his visit to Sidhi, CM Yadav reiterated that negligence by officials would not be tolerated under any circumstances, and warned that those unwilling to work among the public had “no right” to hold field postings, sources said. He said the state government would take further steps based on complaints received from citizens, underscoring that welfare delivery and grievance redressal remain top priorities.

Sources said the Chief Minister also expressed dissatisfaction over the “slow pace of construction of the new collectorate building in Sidhi and instructed officials to expedite the work within stipulated timelines while maintaining quality standards”.

After the inspection, Yadav held a meeting with public representatives at the local circuit house, where issues raised by citizens were reviewed and directions issued for time-bound resolution. The visit, officials said, was part of a broader push by the state government to tighten administrative accountability and ensure that schemes reach beneficiaries in a transparent and timely manner.

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In the Guna case, four police personnel, including a station house officer (SHO), were suspended after a preliminary departmental inquiry found their role in the seizure of a reported Rs 1 crore hawala money, of which Rs 20 lakh was allegedly kept by the cops as bribe to release the remaining amount and allowing a businessman who carried the money to leave for Gujarat.

DIG (Gwalior) Amit Sanghi said, “The preliminary probe has found the investigation did not take place properly in this case. I ordered a detailed investigation into the case. The SHO and three other police officers are being suspended.”