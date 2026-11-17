Early this year, a team of Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officers were looking into a mysterious investment in a liquor shop at the busy Chinnadarpally junction in Mahbubnagar town. What piqued their interest was an investment of Rs 50 lakh, all in cash, made in the business last year by a non-partner.

Even as the probe was underway, in an unrelated sting operation on September 30, ACB officials trapped Gundu Vani, the Planning Officer of Moinabad Municipality, and panchayat secretary Yalamoni Sudarshan while allegedly accepting a Rs 75,000 bribe. The bribe was to refrain from ordering demolition of an illegal construction.

Officials said the non-partner in the Mahbubnagar liquor shop was none other than Vani.

This, however, was just the beginning.

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On Monday, Vani was arrested for allegedly amassing assets worth over Rs 6.76 crore. This was a lot more than her known sources of income as a government official with a barely 10-year-long career, officials added.

She was arrested after Telangana ACB registered a disproportionate assets (DA) case against her.

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials examine documents and electronic devices during searches across eight locations after registering a disproportionate assets case against Moinabad Municipality Town Planning Officer Gundu Vani, uncovering assets worth Rs 6.76 crore, in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (ACB Official, Telangan State/ANI Video Grab) (Image enhanced using AI) Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials examine documents and electronic devices during searches across eight locations after registering a disproportionate assets case against Moinabad Municipality Town Planning Officer Gundu Vani, uncovering assets worth Rs 6.76 crore, in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (ACB Official, Telangan State/ANI Video Grab) (Image enhanced using AI)

Tip-offs came from her own staff

What helped ACB close in on her were the numerous anonymous tip-offs that came its way after the sting, giving addresses and locations of several properties. The tip-offs allegedly came from Town Planning Department staff itself.

On November 15, Vani released a video in which she could be seen sobbing and blaming “powerful politicians” in her district for trapping her in a corruption case because she was “too strict” and “did not allow corruption”. The video has since been deleted.

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Her charade crumbled when the main ACB team confronted her with evidence that she owned assets worth Rs 6.76 crore, amassed illegally over just 10 years of service, said an official.

By the time they registered a DA case against her and arrested her on Monday, they had allegedly unravelled a web of investments in gold, stocks and shares, real estate, and liquor business.

She amassed enough wealth to invest Rs 1.50 crore in the stock market besides purchasing two open plots measuring 283.11 sq yards each at Jadcherla in Mahbubnagar district and another plot measuring 424 sq yards in Jangaon district, it was alleged. The total value of the three properties is Rs 88 lakh.

But that is not all. In Hyderabad, she also owns a flat worth Rs 63 lakh and a three-storeyed residential building worth Rs 2.45 crore, said officials. Besides, she allegedly owns an agriculture land measuring 1.10 acres and costing Rs 30 lakh.

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Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials examine documents and electronic devices during searches across eight locations after registering a disproportionate assets case against Moinabad Municipality Town Planning Officer Gundu Vani, uncovering assets worth Rs 6.76 crore, in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (ACB Official, Telangan State/ANI Video Grab) (Image enhanced using AI) Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials examine documents and electronic devices during searches across eight locations after registering a disproportionate assets case against Moinabad Municipality Town Planning Officer Gundu Vani, uncovering assets worth Rs 6.76 crore, in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (ACB Official, Telangan State/ANI Video Grab) (Image enhanced using AI)

During the raid at her home on Monday, officials found cash worth Rs 5.47 lakh, Rs 7.97 lakh in bank balance, gold and other ornaments worth Rs 72.50 lakh, and two SUVs worth Rs 50 lakh. Her assets and properties were spread over eight locations, said officials.

“For the kind of money and assets she amassed, she got caught for a petty Rs 75,000 she demanded from a poor man,’’ an official said. The market value of her total assets found so far is much higher than the calculated amount of Rs 6.76 crore, officials said.

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On how she pocketed the bribe, sources said she used either an assistant engineer or the ex-panchayat secretary as a front to collect the bribe amount. She paid a small amount to whoever collected the bribe on her behalf, they added.

She used to collect lakhs of rupees every week in bribes from house owners, shopkeepers, and real estate agents in lieu of not taking action against illegal encroachments and demolishing unauthorised extensions to houses and shops, often blocking footpaths or roads, officials said.

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“After the September 30 trap, she had been under watch with agencies digging up her financial dealings,” an official said.

Vani’s arrest and the recovery of assets has prompted reactions from various quarters. On Tuesday, ruling Congress MLA from Jadcherla, J Anirudh Reddy, expressed frustration at alleged delay in development works due to corruption.

“Contractors are running away because even to clear a Rs 5 lakh cement road bill, bribes in the form of 10-20 per cent commission is being asked,” he said at an event, without directly naming Vani.