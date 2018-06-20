How Rajan Bhatti used phones in jail: Meant for 2G network, Burail jail cell phone jammer couldn’t work against 4G handsets

The Burail jail has more than 700 inmates. The Burail jail has more than 700 inmates.

THE FACT that Burail jail has a cell phone jammer with 2G reception only made it easy for inmate Rajan Bhatti to use mobile phones having 4G network, as its signals cannot be jammed by the Burail jail jammer.

As per sources, Bhatti was held with three mobile phones. All of them were 4G handsets — two of Samsung and one of Panasonic. The authorities also recovered a charger of the mobile phones and headphones from the accused.

The call detail record of Bhatti’s mobile phones is being scrutinised to ascertain as to whom he had been calling. The Crime Branch of Chandigarh Police, which is investigating the case, has learnt that three 4G SIMs used by Bhatti were in the name of a woman based in Ludhiana.

An official of the Burail jail admitted that the 2G network jammer at the jail was of no use. “The jammer does not hamper the usage of 4G mobile phones which are in every hand nowdays and 4G SIMs are easily available,” said the official.

After the Nabha jail-break in 2016, the Burail jail authorities had written to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for upgrading the cell phone jamming system from 2G network to 4G network or to a better version. But no action has been taken so far in this regard.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, O P Mishra, IG Prisons, Burail Jail, said, “I have sought a report on the jammer which is set up at the Burail jail. We had sent a proposal to the authorities concerned for the upgradation of the jammer.”

“We are going to procure advanced technology for the Burail jail which will jam the cell phone connectivity or any gadget that can breach the security system. The jail security is our priority,” added Mishra.

The preliminary investigation into the Nabha jailbreak had revealed that the mobile phone was used for plotting the escape of prisoners with the connivance of the jail staff. A group of gangsters had freed five of their mates and a Khalistan Liberation Front terrorist.

The Burail jail has more than 700 inmates, including dreaded terrorist Jagtar Tara who was recently convicted by the Chandigarh court in the 2004 assassination case of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh.

