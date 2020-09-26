How protests played out in other states

Farmers shout anti-government slogans as they march during a protest in Amritsar, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (AP Photo)

Haryana

Farmers took to the streets and blocked roads and highways by parking tractor-trolleys. The farmer unions claimed the agitation had impact across the state and Rohtak, Jind and Kurukshetra remained almost disconnected with other parts due to road blockades. Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union president Gurnam Singh Chaduni said: “Our struggle will continue. The government has to either accept our demands or shoot us.”

Farmers raised slogans against PM Narendra Modi amid the tunes of Haryanvi ragnis (folk songs) in Rohtak district. In Fatehabad, patriotic songs were played on loudspeakers.

Bihar

RJD Friday backed the call for Bihar bandh by farmers organisations. Leader of Opposition in Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav drove tractor on Patna roads to lodge protest against the Nills.

Tejashwi told reporters: “The NDA government is adamant on putting an end of MSP, which is the only shield of farmers.”

Bihar Kisan Manch president DK Tuddu said several farmers’ outfits hit the streets in protest.

JD (U) spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said: “The protest is misplaced. MSP is not being tampered with.”

West Bengal

The Left Front and Congress held protests across the state. The ruling TMC took out rallies in various parts of the state and held a sit-in in Kolkata demanding that the Bills be scrapped.

The Left and Congress took out a joint rally in Kolkata. CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “This black law has to be withdrawn. It is against the interest of farmers,” Chakraborty said.

In Kolkata, farmers affiliated to TMC organised a protest rally.

Karnataka

Farmers in Karnataka staged demonstrations across the state. A group of farmers blocked the busy Tumakuru road near Yashwantpur in the city. As the police reached the spot to clear the blockade, the farmers courted arrest and were taken away in buses. Demonstrations were also held in other places, including Mysuru and Davangere.

