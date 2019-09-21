Assembly elections: How parties fared in Haryana and Maharashtra polls in 2014

Haryana and Maharashtra, the first two states to go to polls after the Lok Sabha elections, will vote on October 21 in a single phase. The counting of votes will take place on October 24, the Election Commission of India announced Saturday. The term of Haryana assembly ends on November 9 whereas, for Maharashtra, it ends on November 2. Follow LIVE UPDATES

Maharashtra has a total of 288 seats which will witness a tough contest between the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and Congress-NCP combine. Meanwhile, in the 90-member Haryana assembly, BJP aims to retain its foothold for a second term.

In the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year, the BJP made a clean sweep by winning all 10 seats in Haryana, while Maharashtra demonstrated a similar wave with the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance bagging a total of 41 out of the 48 seats.

A look back at how parties fared in 2014 assembly elections

Maharashtra

In the 2014 assembly polls, the BJP-Sena alliance had captured power in Maharashtra by ousting the Congress-NCP combine, winning a total of 185 seats together. While BJP won 122 of them, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena secured 63 seats. Both the parties together had contested in 260 and 282 seats, respectively and recorded 63.38% voter turnout.

Congress was only able to win 42 out of the 287 seats it contested, while NCP won 41 seats out of the 278 seats it contested. Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena fared poorly in 2014 by securing merely one seat. Other parties such as Bahujan Vikas Aghadi and AIMIM won three and two seats, respectively. BJP’s victory saw Devendra Fadnavis taking over as the Chief Minister in the state.

BJP and Shiv Sena, which had not formed a pre-poll alliance had joined hands after the results. On the other hand, Congress and NCP had contested the state elections separately. NCP’s Sharad Pawar had ended the 15-year alliance after the two parties had been unable to reach a seat-sharing arrangement.

Haryana

The 2014 Haryana assembly polls saw BJP winning the elections with 47 seats in the 90-member House. Whereas, INLD and Congress fell short at 19 and 15 seats, respectively. BJP’s ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and BSP won one seat each, while independents had bagged five seats.

The voter turnout in the state was recorded at 76.54% which became a new state record. Following BJP’s sweep, Manohar Lal Khattar was chosen to head the government in 2014.