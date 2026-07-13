How old dispute over bananas led to murder of Armyman, his 52-year-old father in Bihar

Police say accused was related to victims. Killings occurred following a long-running dispute that escalated over the cutting of bananas on a disputed patch of land.

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
2 min readPatnaUpdated: Jul 13, 2026 05:49 AM IST
How old dispute over bananas led to murder of Armyman, his 52-year-old father in Bihar“The accused have been identified. They are related to the victims and the killings occurred during a dispute over the cutting of bananas on a disputed patch of land,” Vaishali Superintendent of Police (SP) Shubhank Mishra said. (File photo/Representational)
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An Indian Army soldier and his father were shot dead in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Sunday following a long-running land dispute that allegedly flared up over the weekend, police said.

Police said Jitendra Kumar (32) was a jawan in the army and had come home following the death of a relative. His 52-year-old father, Munarik Rai, died on the spot after being shot at while Kumar succumbed to his injuries later at the hospital.

Vaishali Superintendent of Police (SP) Shubhank Mishra said the incident took place in Rajaso village under the Bidupur police station. Investigation is underway and raids are being carried out to arrest the accused.

“The accused have been identified. They are related to the victims and the killings occurred during a dispute over the cutting of bananas on a disputed patch of land,” Mishra said.

A dispute resurfaces

Local residents said Kumar was posted in Delhi and had returned to the village only a few days ago following the death of a relative due to electrocution. During his stay, they said, an old dispute over land and a village pathway had resurfaced.

The neighbours said Kumar had an argument with one Jagdish Rai on Saturday evening. However, police reached the spot and managed to persuade both sides to disperse.

On Sunday morning, the local residents said, Jagdish returned and opened fire at Munarik and Kumar. While Munarik died on the spot, Kumar was taken to the Sadar Hospital with critical injuries. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment, they said.

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Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. Local residents claimed that the accused and members of his family fled their house after the shooting. Police said efforts were on to trace and arrest those involved in the incident.

Police were in the process of registering the FIR in the case when last reports came in.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

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