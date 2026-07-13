How old dispute over bananas led to murder of Armyman, his 52-year-old father in Bihar

“The accused have been identified. They are related to the victims and the killings occurred during a dispute over the cutting of bananas on a disputed patch of land,” Vaishali Superintendent of Police (SP) Shubhank Mishra said. (File photo/Representational)

An Indian Army soldier and his father were shot dead in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Sunday following a long-running land dispute that allegedly flared up over the weekend, police said.

Police said Jitendra Kumar (32) was a jawan in the army and had come home following the death of a relative. His 52-year-old father, Munarik Rai, died on the spot after being shot at while Kumar succumbed to his injuries later at the hospital.

Vaishali Superintendent of Police (SP) Shubhank Mishra said the incident took place in Rajaso village under the Bidupur police station. Investigation is underway and raids are being carried out to arrest the accused.