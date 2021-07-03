How many jobs to OBCs, NCBC asks Bihar govt

July 3, 2021 3:54:43 am
Seeking a list of vacancies and appointments across state government departments, the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) has asked the Bihar chief secretary to give details about jobs to OBC candidates as compared to those in the reserved and general categories by July 7, failing which legal action may be initiated.
In a letter to the chief secretary on June 30, NCBC chairman Bhagwal Lal Sahni wrote, “What total number of OBC people post-wise in government departments, enterprises and educational institutions… by May 31, 2021?”
A state government official said, “NCBC is well within its right to seek information… The office of chief secretary would respond to NCBC queries within the stipulated time.”
