For how long do you want restrictions in J&K, want clear answer: SC to Centre

The Supreme Court Thursday asked the government on how long it intends to continue with the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. It also said the restrictions have to be reviewed routinely while posting petitions challenging the lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir for November 5.

Advertising

A three-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana said: “How many days you want restrictions? You have to come with clear answers.”

Justice Subhash Reddy asked the government to review the restrictions daily. “The thing is you may impose restrictions in the national interest but you to review it daily,” he added.

In response, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said a review is being carried out on a daily basis. “99 per cent restriction is released and it’s being reviewed daily,” he said.

Advertising

On October 15, almost 68 days after a communication lockdown in Kashmir post-paid mobile phone services — around 40 lakh in the Valley — was made operational.

Since August 16, the administration has been easing restrictions in a phased manner. Partial fixed-line telephony was resumed in the Valley on August 17 and by September 4, nearly 50,000 landlines were declared operational. In Jammu and Ladakh, mobile phones were made functional earlier.

The court will also commence hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the amendment to Article 370 revoking the special status for Jammu and Kashmir from November 14.