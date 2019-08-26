How MahaRERA is making housing a safer bet, restoring confidence

In 2013, Nikhil Sable, a 24-year old software engineer, booked a 2 BHK (bedroom-hall-kitchen) flat in Falcome World in Kalyan, Mumbai, after paying Rs 38 lakhs. However, one deadline after another passed by but he did not receive the possession of his flat. By 2017, he felt completely helpless. He had read newspaper reports about homebuyers getting relief after approaching MahaRERA — Maharashtra’s Real Estate Regulatory Authority. In September 2017, he decided to follow suit and filed a case against the promoter. The regulator heard the matter and, in November, passed a judgment asking the builder to refund the principal amount as well as pay 10.5 per cent interest on it.

However, instead of honouring the ruling, the builder, in May 2018, went for an appeal. The case dragged on without any resolution. Finally, in March this year, MahaRERA ordered the seizure of the builder’s property. The Thane collector carried out the order and conducted an auction. After a six-year wait, Sable now stands to receive a refund of Rs 49 lakh. “Before 2017, there was no way to get back the money stuck in any project because at that time no one was ready to pick a fight with the developer. After MahaRERA was implemented, homebuyers have somewhere to go,” says Sable. While he wants resolutions under MahaRERA to happen faster, yet he also advises that every homebuyer should first see the RERA registration of a project before booking a flat.

According to MahaRERA, it resolves eight complaints daily. In the 796 days of its existence — MahaRERA started functioning on May 1, 2017 — 8,331 complaints have been registered. It has resolved 5,247 of them — with order both in favour and against homebuyers — while another 3,084 complaints are still pending. Not surprising then that MahaRERA has been a big boon for the helpless homebuyers. Earlier, the Maharashtra government regulated the real estate industry, under the Maharashtra Ownership Flats (Regulation of the Promotion of Construction, Sale, Management and Transfer) Act 1963.

Explained Why MahaRERA is a role model for the rest In a very short period, MahaRERA has shown it to be an effective regulator. It has greatly empowered the homebuyers by its orders. For instance, It is the only RERA in the country to have GIS mapping, allowing homebuyers to see the exact location of a project and its surroundings. It also allows for homebuyers to get together and change the developer of a project. Apart from the regulatory role, it also has a reconciliation unit, which sorts out a large number of disputes.

According to Vijay Satbir Singh, member MahaRERA, most of the complaints relate to delay in the completion of projects and the failure of the builder to hand over possession by the due date. MahaRERA set up a standard operating procedure to deal with this common complaint.

As per the RERA Act 2016, a builder cannot demand more than 10 per cent of the flat value as advance, and if more has been paid to him, there has to be a flat sale agreement. If the builder asks for more money without such an agreement, the customer can directly complain to MahaRERA and seek relief. “Regulating the real estate industry requires controlling three factors — project developers, real estate agents and homebuyers.

Till now, somehow, MahaRERA has managed all three very well,” says housing expert Ramesh Prabhu, who has argued many cases before the RERA authority. There was a time when people did not take a risk buying a flat lest they lost their life savings but MahaRERA has changed that. It has been able to instil confidence among home buyers and that is its biggest achievement. “MahaRERA registration hai to paisa aur ghar dono safe hain (if a project is registered under MahaRERA then both money and home are safe,” says Prabhu.