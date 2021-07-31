How long can govt duck, hide: Chidambaram

As reports came out that France’s national cyber-security agency has confirmed the presence of Pegasus spyware on the phones of two journalists, the Congress Friday mounted a fresh offensive against the government with senior leader P Chidambaram asking how long the it can “duck, hide and scoot”.

“Another case of misuse of Pegasus spyware has been revealed now. France’s national cyber security agency has confirmed that Pegasus spyware was infiltrated into phones belonging to two journalists of Mediapart, an investigative journal in France. Mediapart is the media organization that broke the story that the Rafale aircraft deal was being probed in France,” he tweeted. “…How long can the government duck and hide and scoot when all that the Opposition wants is a full debate?” he added.