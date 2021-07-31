How long can govt duck, hide: Chidambaram

Updated: July 31, 2021 4:31:22 am
As reports came out that France’s national cyber-security agency has confirmed the presence of Pegasus spyware on the phones of two journalists, the Congress Friday mounted a fresh offensive against the government with senior leader P Chidambaram asking how long the it can “duck, hide and scoot”.
“Another case of misuse of Pegasus spyware has been revealed now. France’s national cyber security agency has confirmed that Pegasus spyware was infiltrated into phones belonging to two journalists of Mediapart, an investigative journal in France. Mediapart is the media organization that broke the story that the Rafale aircraft deal was being probed in France,” he tweeted. “…How long can the government duck and hide and scoot when all that the Opposition wants is a full debate?” he added.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-