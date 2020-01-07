How Kerala expat helps the dead return home

Ashraf has helped transport 5,670 bodies in 18 years Ashraf has helped transport 5,670 bodies in 18 years

When social worker and expatriate Ashraf Thamarassery landed in Thiruvananthapuram on New Year’s Day to take part in Loka Kerala Sabha, a gathering of non-resident Keralities, he was also bringing home two bodies from UAE.

According to Ashraf, the count of bodies he has facilitated to repatriate from UAE to various countries in 2019 is now 517. Of them, about 300 were from Kerala. Over the past 18 years, Ashraf has helped transport nearly 5,670 bodies from the UAE — 4,000 of them Indians. And he does it without charging any fee.

In 2015, Ashraf was honoured with Pravasi Bharatiya Samman for his service.

Hailing from Thamarassery in Kerala’s Kozhikode district, 43-year-old Ashraf says, “Many don’t know the process for sending back a body from UAE. In most cases, when employers bear the cost of sending back bodies of workers, there are cases in which nobody is there to attend to the dead. If a person on visiting visa dies, there isn’t anyone to attend. There are philanthropists who are ready to bear the cost, but one has to go from one office to another to get papers cleared or to help the family. That has been my service,” said Ashraf.

Ashraf went to Ajman in 1999 as a heavy-duty driver. After working at Ajman seaport as a driver, Ashraf floated a drain cleaning service with three trucks.

It was in 2002 that he chanced upon a youth who was struggling to send back the body of his father. “I had gone to meet a friend at a hospital in Dubai. There, I saw a youth from Kerala wailing. When I approached him, the youth from Punalur in Kollam told me his father had died and he was at a loss to send the body home. He did not know how to complete formalities. I too had little idea,’’ he recalled.

Ashraf accompanied the youth from hospital to police station to court to embassy and got the body airlifted. Three weeks later, a Bangladeshi citizen sought Ashraf’s help to send a friend’s body.

“Somebody had told him I would be able to help. I went with him from one office to another to get certificates,” he said

After that, any time an expatriate, especially from India, died in UAE, his relatives came looking for Ashraf.

“I have helped send bodies to Nepal, Philippines, Bangladesh, Pakistan and several other countries, apart from India. There are agencies who charge hefty fee for this. I have been doing it for free. If there is nobody to bear expenses, I seek the help of humanitarians or various organisations of expatriates,” he said.

“The drain cleaning business is now run by relatives, and I am fully engaged in helping the journey of the dead,’’ said Ashraf.

When actor Sreedevi died in Dubai in 2018, police handed over her body to Ashraf for despatch.

“When I intervene, the authorities are ready to speed up the process,” he said.

Ashraf says the number of expatriates from India dying in UAE has increased over the last decade. “There is no security for job and salaries have stagnated. Now, around 70 per cent of Indian expatriates who die in UAE are below 50 and die of cardiac arrest. They are apparently victims of lifestyle, food habits, coupled with stress related to their jobs. Suicides have also gone up,” he said.

On New Year’s Day, one of the bodies Ashraf brought home was that of Renny Thomas from Pathanamthitta. Renny’s brother Lesli says, “When Renny died, we were planning to send someone to bring the body. Several agencies tried to exploit us and demanded hefty amounts. A relative told us about Ashraf and he agreed to help us over a phone call. Ashraf was godsent. He brought the body back without charging anything.”

