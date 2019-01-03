How Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan responded to casteist insults hurled at him

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan gave a calm and mature response to those who hurled insults at him with a casteist tinge. Recently, BJP state vice-president M Sivarajan had asked the chief minister to go climb coconut trees if he did not deem himself capable of protecting the traditions at Sabarimala. The comment was a crass dig at the thiyya community, into which the chief minister is born, who were traditionally engaged in plucking coconuts and tapping toddy trees. The chief minister’s father was a toddy tapper as well.

Last week, a cartoon on the front-page of the BJP mouthpiece Janmabhumi newspaper had similarly poked fun at the chief minister using his caste. In October last year, a police case was slapped against a woman in Pathanamthitta district for abusing the chief minister by mentioning his caste.

On Thursday, when a journalist asked Vijayan about such casteist insults at him, he responded saying, “It’s (personal attacks) been going on for a long time. Let them say. (Casteist insults) are a new trick. They are always reminding me about my caste…that I am born into such a caste. In olden times, when the four-caste system was prevalent, a person born into a particular caste should do a particular work. I have said several times that my father was a toddy tapper. My brothers were engaged in toddy tapping. So there are some people who believe that they should only do those jobs. What can we say about them?”

“Those times are over. These are modern times. It’s good if these people can understand that,” he added.