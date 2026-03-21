How J-K Police helped 75-year-old UP woman find her family after 11 years

According to police, she is mentally unwell and reached the border district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir from Uttar Pradesh by train and other modes of transport over a period of time. Since then, she had been wandering in Surankote.

A 75-year-old woman, who had been missing for the past 11 years, was finally reunited with her family in Uttar Pradesh by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The woman, identified as Leelawati, is from Dwaj village in Uttar Pradesh. According to police, she is mentally unwell and reached the border district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir from Uttar Pradesh by train and other modes of transport over a period of time. Since then, she had been wandering in Surankote.

However, when she reached Hari Marhot village on the higher reaches of Surankote tehsil early this month, local residents informed police about her.