‘How is this a matter of celebration?’: Chidambaram slams India-US ‘trade deal’, says it’s only a framework

Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Saturday delivered a blistering critique of the United States-India joint statement on the interim trade deal released on February 6, asserting that what the government has touted as a diplomatic triumph is, in substance, an opaque and one-sided framework rather than a genuine agreement.

Chidambaram underscored that the joint statement clearly states that “no Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) has been reached” and that the parties have merely agreed on a “framework for an interim agreement” to advance broader BTA negotiations launched in February 2025. He argued that the language of the statement is so convoluted that, unless one closely scrutinises the numerous US executive orders it references, it is “not possible to understand the exact nature of the commitments undertaken by the US”. According to him, the disclosed commitments point to a deal “heavily tilted in favour of the U.S.” rather than a balanced pact.