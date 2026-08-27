Rail Madad complaints to reach train staff directly for faster resolution – Here’s how

3 min readAug 27, 2026 06:33 PM IST
Resolution of Rail Madad complaints: Indian Railways is planning to make the resolution of Rail Madad complaints faster by directly linking train staff with the Coach Mitra system. Launched in 2019, the Rail Madad is a grievance redressal mechanism that provides train passengers with an integrated platform to raise complaints, seek assistance and make inquiries.
Passengers can use Rail Madad through multiple channels, including helpline number 139, the Rail Madad website, app and SMS. They can also share feedback on how their complaints were resolved.
To further speed up the resolution process, the Railway Board (RB) has directed Zones to ensure that details of train escorting staff are updated in the CMM/Rail Care system. Once updated, Rail Madad complaints can be sent directly to the concerned staff through Coach Mitra, allowing them to attend to passenger complaints while the train is in service.
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In a letter to all General Managers dated August 24, the Railway Board said that during live monitoring of Rail Madad complaints, it found that passenger complaints were often not reaching the concerned train escorting staff within the required time. This was leading to avoidable delays in addressing passenger complaints.
The Railway Board suggested that updating the details of the concerned escorting staff against the relevant train and coach would allow Rail Madad complaints to be sent directly to them through the software. This would help staff attend to complaints more quickly while the train is in service.
“The escorting staff can then attend to the complaint promptly while the train is in service, thereby substantially reducing response time and preventing breach of SLA,” it said.
At present, when details of the concerned escorting staff are not updated in the CMM/Rail Care system, complaints are routed through the Divisional Control. The control office then contacts the staff on the train, which can delay the response.
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To reduce this delay, the RB has asked all Zonal Railways to ensure that complete and updated details of staff deployed on trains are entered in the system for every trip.
“It is advised that complete and updated details of all escorting staff deployed on trains should invariably be entered in the CMM/Rail Care for every trip,” the RB said.
Which train staff will be linked?
The exercise will cover various staff working on trains, including:
- OBHS staff
- Linen distribution staff
- Mechanical escorting staff
- Electrical escorting staff
- TTEs and TEs
- RPF escorting staff
- IRCTC managers