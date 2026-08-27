Rail Madad complaints to reach train staff directly for faster resolution – Here’s how

Indian Railways plans to send Rail Madad complaints directly to staff on board trains, enabling quicker action on passenger grievances. (Image generated using AI)

Resolution of Rail Madad complaints: Indian Railways is planning to make the resolution of Rail Madad complaints faster by directly linking train staff with the Coach Mitra system. Launched in 2019, the Rail Madad is a grievance redressal mechanism that provides train passengers with an integrated platform to raise complaints, seek assistance and make inquiries.

Passengers can use Rail Madad through multiple channels, including helpline number 139, the Rail Madad website, app and SMS. They can also share feedback on how their complaints were resolved.

To further speed up the resolution process, the Railway Board (RB) has directed Zones to ensure that details of train escorting staff are updated in the CMM/Rail Care system. Once updated, Rail Madad complaints can be sent directly to the concerned staff through Coach Mitra, allowing them to attend to passenger complaints while the train is in service.