How India is making bullet trains: Ashwini Vaishnaw offers sneak-peek into Mumbai-Ahmedabad rake — Video

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday shared the first look of India’s first bullet trainset, which is being manufactured at BEML’s Aditya plant in Bengaluru. BEML aims to roll out the prototype trainset by early next year.

The defence PSU was awarded the contract in October 2024 by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) to design, manufacture and commission two high-speed trainsets.

The Ministry of Railways plans to launch the country’s first bullet train service on the 97-km Surat-Vapi stretch of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Corridor. The Railways is targeting August 2027 to make this section operational.

How India is making bullet trains: Ashwini Vaishnaw offers sneak-peek into Mumbai-Ahmedabad rake https://t.co/e9mcgVwXtz — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) November 1, 2026

Once ready, the indigenously developed high-speed trainset will be transported to the Surat depot, being developed by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL). The trainset will undergo testing and trial runs at the depot before being cleared for commercial operations.

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Earlier in a statement, the Ministry of Railways said: “Manufacturing of B28 is currently underway at BEML. 2 nos. of indigenous rolling stock of design speed of 280 kmph is being developed indigenously. The first train is likely to be ready by the 1st quarter of 2027.”

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares the first look of India’s first bullet trainset, which is being manufactured at BEML’s Aditya plant in Bengaluru. Read: https://t.co/saRspMcCEM https://t.co/IbPrFTkUS9 — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) November 1, 2026

B28 Bharat bullet train

According to the Railways, the B28 (Bharat-made bullet trainset) indicates a design speed of 280 kmph, while its operational speed will be 250 kmph.

“Bullet train is a very ambitious project. We face certain challenges in obtaining the rolling stock from Japan. We are manufacturing the B28 right here in India. This signifies that it has been designed to operate at a speed of 280 kmph. In the initial phase, however, it will run at 250 kmph,” the Ministry of Railways said.

B28 bullet train: Features

As per the contract, each trainset will comprise 8 cars. The price of each car is Rs 27.86 crore and the total contract value is Rs 866.87 crore, which includes design cost, one-time development cost, non-recurring charges, one-time cost towards Jigs, fixtures, tooling and testing facilities.

The high-speed trainset will feature a fully air-conditioned, Chair Car configuration coach. The Bharat-made Bullet trainset will also offer modern passenger amenities such as reclining and rotatable seats, special provisions for passengers with restricted mobility and onboard infotainment systems.